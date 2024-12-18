Maine

Mysterious drone sightings now being reported across Maine

Residents in Auburn, Kittery, Portland and Waterville have all reported sightings

Drone sightings have been reported in New Jersey, New York and more recently, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. And now they are being reported in Maine too.

News Center Maine said a Kittery couple reported seeing a drone flying just down the street from their house last week.

Ken and Judy Galle told the station they spotted the drone on Dec. 12 while driving down Haley Road. They said the drone was large and rectangle in shape, with lights on all four corners, flying a couple hundred feet up in the sky.

"She looks out the window and says, 'What's that?'" Ken Galle recalled. "And I'm looking out the windshield and I say, 'That looks a lot like one of those drones!'"

"This was huge. I can't say this was the size of a car like some people have said, but it might have been 10 to 12 feet long," he added.

Other drone sightings have been reported in Portland, Auburn and Waterville, News Center Maine said.

Federal officials have cautioned that drones are more common than people realize and the public concern might be a bit of an overreaction.

