Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Mystery Musician Unmasked, Gifted a Piano

After a video of a masked man playing the piano went viral, Remarkable Cleanouts in Norwood tracked him down and gave him a piano of his own

By Eli Rosenberg

NBC Universal, Inc.

John Capron tickled the ivories during a trip to Remarkable Cleanouts with his girlfriend over the weekend, striking a tune that resonated with people in the store and across social media.

"People were coming and singing and saying how great he was," employee Melissa Rediker said. "And then he just disappeared."

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

In accordance with coronavirus safety precautions, Capron was wearing a mask while inside the Norwood, Massachusetts, warehouse of the family-owned clean-out service. He asked employees if he could play the $200 piano, which has long been somewhat of a nuisance at the store.

"The kids come in and do these 'Chopsticks' -- makes you kind of crazy, know what I mean?" owner Mark Waters said.

When Capron left after he finished playing on Saturday, no one had any idea who he was or how to contact him.

"How do you find this guy? We didn't know how," Waters said.

But through a video that went viral on social media, one thing led to another, and the store owner was able to track him down to give him a piano of his own on Wednesday.

"I have been playing piano since I was 15," Capron said. "My mind is completely blown. I did not see this coming at all."

Two strangers -- now friends -- united by the power of music, serve as a reminder during these unprecedented times that there is a path toward harmony.

"It brought tears to my eyes, to be honest with you," Waters said. "You know, if you can make someone else happy, bring a little joy to their heart, that's what life is about."

Reopening Amid the Pandemic

Canobie Lake Park 1 hour ago

Canobie Lake Park Reopens Thursday: How Will It Work?

reopening Massachusetts 4 hours ago

New England Aquarium Reopens Thursday With COVID Changes

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVIDpianoRemarkable Cleanouts
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us