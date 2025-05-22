Nahant fire lieutenant placed on leave following rape, assault charges

A fire lieutenant in Nahant, Massachusetts, has been placed on leave following his arrest on multiple rape and assault charges.

Frank Pappalardo, 50, of Nahant, was arragined in Salem Superior Court on Tuesday on four counts of rape, two counts of assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of intimidating a witness, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office.

He is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Friday morning.

The rape charges stem from an incident on New Year's Day in 2018, according to court paperwork. The assault charges were between 2018-2024, some on his own household members. The intimidating a witness charge is from May of 2019.

No further details on the incidents that led to the charges was released.

Nahant Town Administrator Antonio Barletta said Pappalardo has been placed on paid leave, consistent with the collective bargaining agreement. He said that could change to unpaid leave pending the outcome of Friday's court hearing, as well as a department review of the matter.

Pappalardo has been a full-time employee of the Nahant Fire Department since 2004.