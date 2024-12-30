Nahant

Suspected drunk driver did doughnuts on Nahant beach, police say

A Lynn man is accused of speeding past pedestrians, doing doughnuts in the sand, and driving into the ocean - all in the middle of the afternoon

By Thea DiGiammerino

generic beach resized
FILE

A 21-year-old man is accused of driving doing doughnuts in the sand on a Nahant beach, allegedly while driving drunk, according to local police.

Angel Montas, a Lynn resident, was arrested on Dec. 26. According to police, Montas made multiple trips to Long Beach on the Nahant Beach Reservation, speeding past pedestrians, doing doughnuts in the sand, and driving into the ocean. It all happened around 1:45 p.m.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

No one was hurt.

Montas was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, assault with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60, assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and other related charges.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Montas was arraigned Friday and is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 23.

This article tagged under:

Nahant
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us