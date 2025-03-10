Naked man arrested for streaking across NH highway following crash

A New Hampshire man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly crashed his car, fled the scene and discarded all of his clothing before running across all lanes of a busy highway.

New Hampshire State Police said they received several reports around 3:15 p.m. Sunday of a man disrupting traffic on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover. Multiple passing drivers told police the man was naked and running or walking within the travel lanes of the highway.

State police responded to the area and quickly located the naked man. With help from Dover police, they were able to take the man into custody.

Their preliminary investigation determined that the man had been involved in a crash on Varney Road in Dover and then fled on foot. The vehicle involved in the crash had been reported stolen in nearby Somersworth a short time earlier.

While fleeing the scene of the crash, the man discarded his clothing on the shoulder of the highway before crossing all lanes of travel.

The man, later identified by police as 35-year-old Shawn P. Weiner Sr., of Somersworth, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash.

He is now facing charges of indecent exposure and lewdness, reckless conduct, two counts of disorderly conduct and littering. He was issued a summons to appear in Dover District Court on May 13, at 8:30 a.m.

In addition to the charges filed by state police, Dover police took Weiner into custody on separate charges in connection with the initial crash. The theft of the motor vehicle also remains under investigation by Somersworth police.