New Hampshire

Naked man charged with assaulting 86-year-old man and his dog

Donald Pierce, 55, of Manchester, is facing numerous charges

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then, while naked, punched and hit an 86-year-old man with a chair and injured his dog.

Manchester police said they received a report of a domestic incident on Pine Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday. Arriving officers said they heard someone yelling for help in the rear of a local residence and located two men. One of them was lying on a porch covered in blood and the other was standing next to him, completely naked.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The naked man started yelling at police, making threats and even charging at officers. One officer deployed a Taser multiple times in an effort to subdue the man, and police said they were ultimately able to take him into custody.

Police said they later learned that the man, 55-year-old Donald Pierce, of Manchester, had been involved in a physical altercation with a woman at a nearby home. Afterward, he encountered an 86-year-old man who was letting his dog out and began assaulting the man, hitting him with his fists and a chair. The dog was also injured.

The elderly man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police said Pierce and the victim did not know each other.

The woman who had been in an altercation with Pierce previously was checked out by EMTs but did not require hospitalization.

Pierce was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault-domestic violence, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, four counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, indecent exposure, misdemeanor criminal mischief, cruelty to animals and resisting arrest. He is being held in preventative detention pending a probable cause hearing on July 16.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 4 hours ago

‘Tragic loss': NH Air National Guard Commander killed in hit-and-run crash

Health & Wellness 4 hours ago

Measles cluster in NH, Vt. hits 3 patients; health officials watching for more

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us