Naked man charged with assaulting 86-year-old man and his dog

A New Hampshire man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then, while naked, punched and hit an 86-year-old man with a chair and injured his dog.

Manchester police said they received a report of a domestic incident on Pine Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday. Arriving officers said they heard someone yelling for help in the rear of a local residence and located two men. One of them was lying on a porch covered in blood and the other was standing next to him, completely naked.

The naked man started yelling at police, making threats and even charging at officers. One officer deployed a Taser multiple times in an effort to subdue the man, and police said they were ultimately able to take him into custody.

Police said they later learned that the man, 55-year-old Donald Pierce, of Manchester, had been involved in a physical altercation with a woman at a nearby home. Afterward, he encountered an 86-year-old man who was letting his dog out and began assaulting the man, hitting him with his fists and a chair. The dog was also injured.

The elderly man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police said Pierce and the victim did not know each other.

The woman who had been in an altercation with Pierce previously was checked out by EMTs but did not require hospitalization.

Pierce was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault-domestic violence, criminal threatening, criminal mischief, four counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, indecent exposure, misdemeanor criminal mischief, cruelty to animals and resisting arrest. He is being held in preventative detention pending a probable cause hearing on July 16.