Boston

Name of new Boston women's soccer team expected to be announced Tuesday

The team is scheduled to begin playing in 2026

By Munashe Kwangwari

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a historic day in Boston, as the city's new National Women's Soccer League franchise is expected to announce its new name sometime Tuesday morning.

Sporting colors of green and black, the team will be the 15th National Women's Soccer League franchise.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The announcement will come after nearly a year of planning by the Boston Unity Soccer Partners, an all-female core ownership group.

The team will officially join the league in 2026 -- playing home games at White Stadium in Boston -- but not without controversy.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

People who live in the area have fought against the renovation of the stadium for the team because they feel a soccer team would lead to more traffic and unwanted noise. In fact, the issue even made it to court back in March, but a Suffolk Superior Court Judge denied the request to stop the proposed and planned renovation.

That brings us to today, a day when fans will have an opportunity to celebrate the new team at a special fan celebration rally at Dick's House of Sport at the Prudential Center in Boston. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and Mayor Michelle Wu is scheduled to speak around 7:30.

More Massachusetts news

The Breakdown 13 hours ago

Breaking down Maye's ‘aggressive' playmaking on first TD pass

Education 16 hours ago

63% of Mass. schools are still segregated, report finds, despite law against it

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us