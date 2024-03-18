Nana Ellie celebrates her 97th Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

Ellie Feeney, "Nana Ellie," celebrated her 97th Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday surrounded by friends and family.

Nana Ellie proudly held a homemade sign announcing the fact. She was greeted by many parade participants, including Mayor Michelle Wu, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Sen. Nick Collins, City Councilor-At-Large Erin Murphy and former City Councilor Frank Baker.

Nana Ellie is the proud mother of three, grandmother of eight, and great-grandmother of eight.

She looks incredible and we love her hat!

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The post Nana Ellie Celebrates her 97th St. Patrick’s Day Parade appeared first on Caught In Southie.