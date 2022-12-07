Nantucket Discusses Newly-Approved Topless Beach Bylaw: ‘It Is Historic'

The Nantucket Select Board met Wednesday night to discuss a newly approved bylaw that allows women to go topless on all Nantucket public and private beaches.

Members debated clarifying language in the proposal, specifically defining the word “beach” and explaining the policy for private beaches.

“You know are you standing on top of the dune, are you in the parking lot, are you on a pathway to the beach? What are the limits that this allows?” said John Giorgio.

“I’ve got a couple of texts from conservative friends who are off island, here in the summer, sort of teasing us and I keep saying I don’t think it’s going to change too much,” said Matt Fee.

Members did not specify when the bylaw will go into effect, but did not indicate it would be held up before the summer season.

Dorothy Stover, the Nantucket resident who proposed the bylaw, told NBC10 Boston on Wednesday she felt that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey signing off on the change was a win.

“My first reaction was relief and excitement,” said Stover.

“We agreed that there is inequality currently and there’s also… the big part of this is de-sexualization. So right now female breasts are sexualized so this will help to hopefully de-sexualize,” she added. “It is historic and Nantucket has always been at the forefront of history and equality.”