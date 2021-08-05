Nantucket Issues Indoor Mask Mandate Amid High COVID Transmission

Nantucket implemented a mask mandate for people in indoor public places on Thursday, while recommending that everyone who isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 wear masks in outdoor public places as well.

The emergency order comes as the CDC finds a high level of COVID transmission on the fashionable Massachusetts island, which means it recommends that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings, even people who've been vaccinated. Researchers have found that vaccinated people can transmit the delta variant.

Informal gatherings at people's homes aren't part of Nantucket's new mask mandate, and children under 2 are exempt, along with people sitting at tables or the bar at restaurants, bars and dance venues and performers who can keep six feet from others.

Other places in Massachusetts have issued mask mandates or recommended the use of masks indoors, including recent ones in Brockton and Revere.

As coronavirus cases continue to climb, some Massachusetts lawmakers are working to bring back mask mandates.