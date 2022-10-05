Nantucket Specialty Food Shop Opening New Location in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The people behind an upscale deli and specialty food shop on Nantucket are bringing a second location to South Boston.

According to its website, Fresh Nantucket will soon be joined by Fresh Boston, which will be located on Old Colony Avenue near where it meets Dorchester Street. The site for the South Boston location gives a bit of information on the upcoming outlet, saying the following:

It starts with the upscale deli that features sandwiches, salads and smoothies. But that's not all… we also feature liquor, fine wine and beer for purchase with prepared foods and a large cheese and charcuterie spread....Our new space in Boston will also have a full service bar with customizable charcuterie and sandwich boards. Local vendors will do featured wine tastings and pairings....We're bringing the Nantucket Island vibes to the city and adding even a little more juice. See you soon!

Fresh Nantucket first opened its doors in 2008.

The address for the upcoming Fresh Boston is 232 Old Colony Avenue, South Boston, MA, 02127. Its website can be found at http://freshboston.com/ while its Instagram page is at https://www.instagram.com/freshsouthboston/

[Ed Note: The pending opening of Fresh Boston was first mentioned in a tweet by @In_Your_Court.]