Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
nantucket

Nantucket to Vote on Topless Beach Proposal Tuesday

Even if the measure passes at Town Meeting on Tuesday, it would not go into effect immediately

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A seventh-generation Nantucket native's proposal to allow women to go topless on the Massachusetts resort island’s beaches will go to a vote Tuesday.

Dorothy Stover proposed a bylaw amendment, called “Gender Equality on Beaches,” in February, which reads in part: “In order to promote equality for all persons, any person shall be allowed to be topless on any public or private beach” in town.

Stover, 40, hopes that allowing anyone who chooses to go topless on the beach will help people feel less insecure about their bodies.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Even if the measure passes at Town Meeting, it would not go into effect immediately, Town Clerk Nancy Holmes said. All prospective bylaw changes must be approved by the state attorney general.

“I can’t see it being approved before September,” Holmes said.

There is also the possibility that the measure could pass and not be approved by the state, or require a change in the state’s open and gross lewdness laws.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Here's What to Know About Abortion Law in Massachusetts

Danvers High School 15 hours ago

Danvers School Officials Bungled Response to Hockey Team Incidents, AG’s Office Finds

This article tagged under:

nantucketMassachusettsToplesstopless beachestown meeting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us