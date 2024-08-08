Nantucket wind turbine troubles: Solutions could be on the way

Solutions to the ongoing turbine trouble off Nantucket could be on the way.

This comes as the remaining part of the damaged blade could fall into the ocean at any time.

A lot of concerns were expressed during Wednesday night's select board meeting on Nantucket, but much of the focus was on GE Vernova, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and their ongoing response to this situation.

During the meeting, GE Vernova's chief sustainability officer confirmed there are still parts of the damaged blade hanging from the turbine – it amounts to about 7 to 8% of that blade.



He said crews plan to remove the rest of the damaged blade that’s dangling over the ocean on Thursday, weather permitting.

Nantucket residents were also able to direct their questions to state and federal agencies involved. One pressing question that came up was, what might happen with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby headed our way?

"There are still pieces hanging from the turbine, lots of pieces still hanging from the turbine and there was no one around. No vessel to be seen, nothing anywhere. So again, we are expecting big winds, so does that mean we're just supposed to keep having trash and debris roll into our beaches and into the water column and into the mouths of the animals that live out there?" asked Amy, Nantucket resident.

"We have very high confidence that the turbines and the blades that have been installed, they will be very stable through these winds," said Roger Martella, GE Vernova chief sustainability officer.

However, residents were skeptical of this assertion.

If the weather doesn't cooperate Thursday, GE Vernova admitted crews will be prepared for more debris removal.