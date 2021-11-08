[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A decades-old Italian eatery in the Merrimack Valley has shut down.
According to an article from The Eagle-Tribune, Napoli Pizza & Subs in Lawrence has closed its doors, with the Common Street spot shuttering on Friday after 44 years in operation. The post mentions that health issues concerning two of the family members behind the business was the reason for the closure of the place, which resided in what was once a heavily-Italian part of the city known in part for its restaurants, bakeries and food shops. Napoli featured bakery pizza, which some called "grandma pie," and was similar to Sicilian slices, and the dining spot also served meat pies and spinach pies along with subs, calzones, and more.
The address for the now-closed Napoli Pizza was 79 Common Street, Lawrence, MA, 01840.
