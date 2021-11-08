Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Napoli Pizza & Subs in Lawrence Has Closed

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Napoli Pizza & Subs

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A decades-old Italian eatery in the Merrimack Valley has shut down.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to an article from The Eagle-Tribune, Napoli Pizza & Subs in Lawrence has closed its doors, with the Common Street spot shuttering on Friday after 44 years in operation. The post mentions that health issues concerning two of the family members behind the business was the reason for the closure of the place, which resided in what was once a heavily-Italian part of the city known in part for its restaurants, bakeries and food shops. Napoli featured bakery pizza, which some called "grandma pie," and was similar to Sicilian slices, and the dining spot also served meat pies and spinach pies along with subs, calzones, and more.

The address for the now-closed Napoli Pizza was 79 Common Street, Lawrence, MA, 01840.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Veterans Day 10 mins ago

Mass. Gold Star Families Honored for ‘Living Memorial Hospital' Built in Vietnam in 1970

Veterans Day 2 hours ago

Lost Purple Heart Reunited With Vt. Family

Thanks to Adam Gaffin of Universal Hub for initially bringing this to our attention.

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us