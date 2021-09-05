Nashua Man Charged With Sexual Assault

A New Hampshire man has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Theriault of Nashua was arrested Saturday morning, police said.

The Nashua Police Department said that it learned of the assault on Aug. 15 and that it took place in the city, but did not release any further details of the allegations.

Charges against Theriault include aggravated felonious sexual assault, a felony second-degree assault charge related to strangulation, and misdemeanor sexual assault and simple assault charges.

Police did not say when Theriault is due in court or whether he has an attorney.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-589-1665.