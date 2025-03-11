Nashua

Man sentenced to 80+ years for killing woman, man in Nashua, NH

By Asher Klein

A man convicted of murdering a woman and a man in Nashua, New Hampshire, in 2023 has been sentenced to consecutive terms of 40 years to life in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Victor Rivera, 49, was convicted in January of two counts of second-degree murder for fatally shooting 45-year-old Patricia Swett, of Nashua, and 44-year-old Matthew Champagne, of Manchester, in a downtown Nashua parking lot.

Rivera was first arrested in September, shortly after Swett and Champagne were found dead of gunshot wounds in a parking lot on Maple Street around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Autopsies determined both Swett and Champagne died from multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of their deaths were ruled homicides.

Families and friends of Swett and Champagne spoke at his sentencing before Rivera was sentenced. The sentence totals a minimum of 80 years behind bars.

