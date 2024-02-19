New Hampshire

Nashua, NH high school in lockdown; no active threat, no injuries, police say

Few details about the incident have been released

By Marc Fortier

nashua high school north

Nashua North High School in New Hampshire is in lockdown and police are on scene, authorities said Monday morning.

Nashua police announced the lockdown in a social media post around 9:30 a.m.

"This is an active investigation and Officers are on scene," the department said on X.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

In an updated posted to X at 10:17 a.m., Nashua police said there is "no known threat" at the school and "no injuries to report."

Police are still on scene investigating.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNashua
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us