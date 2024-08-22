Man arrested after stealing car with 2 kids inside, Nashua, NH, police say

Two children inside a stolen car were saved when witnesses removed the thief from the vehicle in Nashua, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, police said.

Andrew Colvin was soon arrested and faces charges including kidnapping over the incident, Nashua police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police were called to Danforth Drive by a woman who said her two children were in the backseat of her vehicle, which was stolen, officials said. But witnesses stopped the driver, later identified as Colvin, and got him out of the vehicle.

Colvin fled into the woods, police said, but officers found him and arrested him. Investigators later heard from people who saw Colvin get into the idling vehicle in an apartment complex parking lot and drive off.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Police didn't share more information about how the witnesses were able to get Colvin out of the vehicle.

Colvin, a 42-year-old with no fixed address, was already out on bail on a prowling charge, officials said. He was due in court Thursday afternoon to face charges in the kidnapping incident; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.