Man arrested after stabbing at McDonalds in Nashua, NH, police say

The man who was hurt was rushed to a local hospital, where he remained in serious condition on Wednesday, police said

By Asher Klein

A man was seriously wounded in a stabbing at a Nashua, New Hampshire, McDonald's on Tuesday, police said, announcing an arrest was made on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the McDonald's on E. Hollis Street, where a 32-year-old man was found on the ground, having been stabbed multiple times, according to Nashua police. They were told that the attacker had fled.

The man who was hurt was rushed to a local hospital, where he remained in serious condition on Wednesday, police said.

While detectives investigated, Jose Vasquez, 22, went to police headquarters and spoke with investigators, leading to his arrest on Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and falsifying evidence, officials said.

He was due in court Wednesday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 603-589-1665.

