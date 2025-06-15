New Hampshire

41-year-old fugitive arrested weeks after bank robbery in Nashua, NH

Ronald Ribeiro, of Lexington, Mass., was wanted in connection to a robbery at TD Bank in Nashua, NH, on May 28, police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

File photo of a police cruiser in Nashua, New Hampshire
NBC10 Boston

A 41-year-old Massachusetts man considered a fugitive from justice has been arrested several weeks after he allegedly robbed a TD Bank in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Nashua police say they took Ronald Ribeiro into custody with assistance from Massachusetts State Police and the Lexington Police Department.

Ribeiro, of Lexington, Mass., was wanted in connection to a bank robbery that occurred on May 28 at 225 Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua.

According to police, detectives working the case obtained surveillance photographs of the suspect and released them to other law enforcement agencies and the public asking for help identifying the suspected robber.

With assistance from the FBI and tips from the public, the bank robbery suspect was identified as Ribeiro, police said, adding that an arrest warrant was obtained charging Ribeiro with robbery, a Class B felony.

After his arrest, Ribeiro was transported to Concord District Court in Mass., where he was charged as a fugitive from justice and waived extradition to return to New Hampshire. He was then transported back to New Hampshire, where he was formally charged with robbery.

Ribiero is being held on preventive detention at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections and is scheduled to be arraigned at the 9th Circuit – Nashua Division – District Court on Monday at 1 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact the Nashua Police Department's crime line at 603-589-1665.

