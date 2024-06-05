New Hampshire

Police search for 14-year-old, 16-year-old missing from NH

Anyone with information about the teens' whereabouts should contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.

By Staff Reports

Nashua Police Department

Two teenagers from Nashua, New Hampshire, are missing, according to police, who's asking for the public's help in finding the two girls.

Sabrina Gilbert, 14, and Auryannah Moore, 16, were last seen together in the area of Amherst Street, Nashua police said Wednesday.

Sabrina Gilbert was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jean shorts and white Nike sneakers, police said.

Auryannah Moore is roughly 5 feet tall and weighs 119 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jean shorts and white sneakers.

