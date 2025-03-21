missing person

Body of missing NH woman found in Mass. pond after search

The search was prompted when the vehicle of 73-year-old Nashua resident Margaret Hammersley was found empty on Thursday in a Westford parking lot, after she'd been reported missing from her home

By Asher Klein

A missing New Hampshire woman was found dead in a Massachusetts pond on Friday afternoon, police said, following a multi-day search.

The body of Margaret Hammersley was found by the woods along Forge Pond on the Westford/Groton town line just after 1 p.m., Westford police said.

The search was prompted Thursday when the vehicle of the 73-year-old Nashua resident was found empty on Thursday in a Westford parking lot, after she'd been reported missing from her home.

Police told NBC10 Boston that the circumstances around Hammersley's disappearance were not believed to be suspicious. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office for more information.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Hammersley was not believed to have had her phone on her, and didn't have a connection to Westford, police have said.

State and local officials searched for the woman into Thursday night and resumed the search Friday morning, before her body was found in the pond. Westford police said Friday afternoon that the investigation was continuing and extends its condolences to Hammersley's friends and family.

