Nashua

Nashua Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Hurt 3 Pedestrians

Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested Wednesday and is due back in court next month

By Matt Fortin

Nashua Hit & Run Scene
Rony Camille

A 24-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month that left three pedestrians hurt, according to the city's police department.

Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested Wednesday, and was released on a $1,000 cash bail, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.

Police responded on Nov. 23 for a crash involving pedestrians in the Main Street area of Nashua, where they found three people that were all hurt after being hit by an SUV, police said.

The police department has alleged that Delgado was the person behind the wheel of the Toyota Rav4, which allegedly left the scene following the crash.

He's expected back in court on Jan. 12 for an arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

