Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Hatwrks

Nashville Hat Shop Promotes Anti-Vaccine Yellow Star of David Badge

An Instagram post promoting the yellow badge was no longer on Instagram, but the shop defended its product

Hatwrks in Nashville.
Google Maps

A Nashville hat shop on Saturday stood by its promotion of a yellow badge in the shape of the Star of David emblazoned with the words "NOT VACCINATED" as a few demonstrators protested outside.

Organizers planned an afternoon demonstration at Hatwrks, and social media posts showed a few protesters alongside a banner that read, "NO NAZIS IN NASHVILLE."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

An Instagram post featuring the item and teasing forthcoming "trucker caps" with a similar decoration was no longer active Saturday, but Hatwrks appeared to defend its use of an anti-Semitic, Nazi-affiliated symbol as a statement on contemporary vaccination efforts.

In an Instagram post Saturday it said, "all unvaccinated people will be segregated from society, marked & must wear a mask. what comes next?"

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Weather 1 hour ago

Rain Sticks Around Sunday, Sun Peeks Through on Memorial Day

everett 2 hours ago

Site of Everett Closed Church to be Developed into Housing

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

HatwrksNashvilleanti-vaccine movementHat shopNazis
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us