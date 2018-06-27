NBC10 Boston’s Natasha Verma Hosts Canines and Cocktails

062718 natasha dog rescue event

Pooches, pup parents and philanthropists gathered Tuesday evening to raise funds for animals in an evening event hosted by NBC10 Boston Traffic Anchor Natasha Verma.

Verma kicked off the Canines and Cocktails charity event at the Seaport Hotel with two special guests, her pups Duchess and Diesel!

The start-of-the-summer celebration raised money for the Great Dog Rescue New England, an all-breed dog rescue based in Massachusetts. The organization rescues abandoned dogs from the streets and finds them their forever homes.

