Natick day care owner accused of assaulting children in her care

A Massachusetts day care owner is accused of assaulting two children in her care.

Sandra Downer, 57, faces two counts of assault and battery after reports of her behavior at the Lad n’ Lassie Nursery and Preschool in Natick in October. Investigators say Downer is a co-owner of the day care.

According to court documents, police were first called to the business on Mill Street on Oct. 9, when they met with another co-owner who said she had filed an abuse complaint with the Department of Children and Families.

There were three incidents of alleged abuse noted in the police department narrative, though Downer was only criminally charged for two.

In the first, on Oct. 3, Downer allegedly shoved a crib in anger while a child was in it, causing the child to fall back and hit his head against the railing. In the second, on Oct. 7, Downer allegedly asked a child to come to her. When the child didn’t respond, Downer reportedly became angry, grabbing the child by the forearm and swinging her in the air before forcing her into a chair, the narrative states.

The third, on Oct. 7, Downer is accused of snatching a napping child by the shirt, forcing the child up and slamming the child back onto the bed. The child started to cry, and Downer then appears to wrap the child tightly in a blanket.

The incidents were captured on CCTV footage, according to court documents. No injuries were reported. Investigators decided to pursue charges based on the two incidents on Oct. 7.

The children's parents were informed of the incidents and Downer was told she could not return to work until the situation was resolved, the police narrative notes.

In an interview with police described in the court paperwork, Downer told investigators that work had been tense and she was looking to find a way out of the business. She admitted to lifting a child off the ground by the arm, but said she knew it was wrong and profusely apologized to the child right after it happened. The details she described did not match what police observed on the video, according to the paperwork.

Downer was arraigned in Natick District Court on Tuesday.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the day care for comment but has not yet heard back.