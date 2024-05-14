Natick

New details on 2 people killed by MBTA commuter train in Natick

Witnesses had seen the woman near the tracks and went down to help her, then spotted the man trying to help her away from the tracks, prosecutors said

By Asher Klein and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Investigators believe two people killed by an MBTA Commuter Rail train Monday in Natick, Massachusetts, were dating, authorities said, sharing some new information Tuesday on what led to their deaths.

One of the people appeared to be trying to get the other off the tracks before they were struck and killed by the train, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. They didn't suspect any foul play.

The couple has not been publicly identified, but officials said they were a 65-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man.

Their deaths were reported about 6 p.m. The train had been traveling from Worcester to Boston.

Earlier, witnesses had seen the woman near the tracks and went down to help her, then spotted the man trying to help her away from the tracks, prosecutors said. The witnesses started to leave, and moments later, the man and woman were hit by the train.

Investigators from state, local and transit police were looking into whether the couple had been seen in the area before.

They didn't say Tuesday what the couple were believed to have been doing in the area.

On Monday, Transit Police Department Supt. Richard Sullivan confirmed the victims were pronounced dead on scene as a result of their injuries.

Aerial footage showed a bicycle laying off to the side of the tracks, as well as officials on scene with evidence markers littering the ground.

A bicycle near an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Natick on Monday, May 13, 2024. Two people were killed by the train.
NBC10 Boston
Trains on the Framingham/Worcester Line were canceled and delayed after the incident.

