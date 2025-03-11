Natick police seek missing 11-year-old girl

Police in Natick, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing child.

The 11-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was last seen leaving Wilson Middle School around 3:10 p.m. Monday. She was walking on Rutledge Road toward Bennett-Hemenway Elementary School, police said.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Authorities describe the girl as being Asian with glasses and black hair. When she was last seen, she was wearing a black coat, black sneakers, a green top and green sweatpants.

The child may be carrying a book, a book bag and a water bottle with a red top.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Natick Police Department released another photo of the girl, appearing to be a school surveillance image, later Monday night.

Natick Police Department Natick Police Department

Police say drones and K-9 units are being used in a search for the girl, which is focusing on the Wethersfield area and around the middle school and elementary school.

People are being asked to avoid the area "to allow officers to conduct their search efficiently," but also to check any security footage that may help in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Natick police at 508-647-9500.