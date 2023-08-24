National Grid notifies Mass. customers on data exposure in ‘cyber incident'

National Grid is asking its Massachusetts customers to monitor their online accounts after a reported cyber incident.

In an email sent to customers on Wednesday, the utility company says it was informed by CLEAResult, a third-party vendor that helps administer its statewide energy efficiency programs, of a cyber incident involving their file transfer service. As a result, names of the account holders, contact information, account numbers, and basic usage information were exposed, the utility company says.

The company says there is no indication that any financial information or passwords were exposed.

"We advise all of our customers to closely monitor online accounts for possible suspicious activity, to use strong, regularly updated online passwords, and to be vigilant about emails and phone calls from unfamiliar individuals attempting to obtain personal and financial information," National Grid wrote in its letter to customers.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.