National Weather Service confirms damage in southern Mass., Rhode Island consistent with tornado

The National Weather Service has confirmed that damage in parts of Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts as a result of Wednesday's storms was consistent with a tornado.

"Survey team confirmed damage that took place in Killingly CT, Foster, Foster RI, Glocester RI, Lincoln RI & North Attleboro MA was tornadic," the agency said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Team is still determining if it was a continuous path or separate touchdowns, a final EF-rating, path length & width."

Tornado warnings were posted Wednesday for communities in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, and more heavy rain opened up sinkholes and brought devastating flooding to several areas.

The National Weather Service in Boston had said Wednesday that radar data and videos indicated that a likely tornado damaged trees and power lines in Rhode Island and Connecticut. In Lincoln, Rhode Island, photos taken after the storm showed that at least one roof damaged and the press box at the high school stadium tipped into the bleachers.

Video obtained by NBC10 Boston showed a possible tornado near North Central State Airport in Smithfield, Rhode Island, and a funnel cloud was spotted in Newport, Rhode Island as well.