NWS crews to survey storm damage in New Hampshire after possible tornado

Crews with the National Weather Service will be conducting a storm survey on Friday morning in the Keene, New Hampshire, area, after Thursday's severe weather that included a possible tornado.

The possible tornado in the Keene area was reported by a weather observer, as severe thunderstorms made their way across New England.

The NWS out of Gray, Maine, will be surveying the Keene and Dublin areas to determine an exact cause of the damage, essentially confirming either way the presence of a tornado on Thursday. The results of the survey are expected to come out by Friday evening.

In New Hampshire, a possible tornado brought down trees, while lightning strikes caused damage in Boston and Springfield, Massachusetts.

Debris was seen all over Route 101 in a picture posted by the Dublin Police Department, including a tree which appeared to bring down a utility wire.

"It was very short-lived very intense for a short time," Dublin Fire Chief Tom Vanderbilt told NBC10 Boston. "It was bad where it was bad but the rest of the town is pretty much unaffected.”

"We hid in the basement, with the dogs, we were down there probably about five minutes," said Dolly McKenna.

When she came back up, McKenna found a huge tree down. It narrowly missed her house.

"It certainly did a number on our front yard," she said.

In Boston, bricks flew onto Massachusetts Avenue after lightning struck a building.