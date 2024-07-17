NWS says microburst caused damage in Milford, NH, on Tuesday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that a microburst caused damage in Milford, New Hampshire, during Tuesday's powerful storms.

Numerous reports of damage were reported in the state as the storms moved through, knocking down tree limbs and leaving thousands without power. About 1,200 customers were still without electricity as of noon Wednesday.

Two areas of concentrated damage occurred in Milford and Lyme, and the National Weather Service sent a survey team to those areas Wednesday to examine the damage and determine whether it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.

Milford is in southern New Hampshire, while Lyme is located in the central part of the state, along the Vermont border.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said its survey team confirmed straight line damage in Milford due to a microburst. They said they observed seven damaged homes, two destroyed vehicles and about 150 downed trees in all.

They still haven't said whether the damage in Lyme was caused might have been caused by a microburst or tornado.

The Milford Fire Department said on Facebook that a "substantial weather event" hit the town around 8 p.m. Tuesday, damaging many trees, branches and power lines. They said there was signficant damage to homes, electrical poles, and some very large trees down in area roadways.

The Lyme Fire Department shared several photos of storm damage on their Facebook page, and said a portion of Whipple Hill Road was closed on Tuesday night due to multiple trees, wires and power poles down "from an unconfirmed Tornado that hit the area."

They said no injuries were reported.

They also shared video of a possible funnel cloud or tornado shared by a local resident.

No tornado warning was issued for New Hampshire during Tuesday's storms, though a tornado warning was issued for parts of central and western Massachusetts.