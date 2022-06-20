Nationwide Flight Delays, Cancellations Plague Logan

Several different issues are at play at Logan Airport, where 66 flights have been cancelled over the last 24 hours.

On Monday morning, things are looking a little bit better than they have been, with 10 cancellations and 25 delays, according to Flight Aware.

But it’s still far from perfect. The FAA and Massport have blamed severe weather in parts of the country, while multiple major airlines have pointed fingers at air traffic controllers and other staffing shortages.

This has been a problem over the last week, with thousands of flights canceled or delayed nationwide, including the busiest air travel day of the year so far on Friday -- roughly 100 flights were cancelled and more than 130 were delayed at Logan. Jet Blue, Delta and American have been seeing the biggest disruptions.

"I was on my way to the airport, I see my flight's cancelled. So I'm like, oh well," one traveler said. "This is unfortunate. Especially since my friend had to go to work, so now I'm stuck here trying to figure out how to get home."

Some people, including here at Logan, have been stranded overnight and forced to sleep on makeshift cots in the airport.

The live flight board at Logan hasn't seen quite as much red on Monday morning, a promising sign, but the situation will be monitored over the course of the day.