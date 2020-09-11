Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
NBA

NBA's Grizzlies Hire MIT Women's Basketball Coach as Assistant

Sonia Raman will replace Niele Ivey, who was hired by Notre Dame in April

By The Associated Press

MIT Athletics

The Memphis Grizzlies on Friday hired Sonia Raman as an assistant coach. She replaces Niele Ivey, who was hired by Notre Dame in April.

Raman spent the past 12 seasons as women’s basketball coach at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she reached the NCAA Tournament twice. The Engineers went 91-45 over her final five seasons. She started coaching as an assistant at her alma mater, Tufts. She then spent six years as an assistant at Wellesley.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

executive orders 37 mins ago

Mass. SJC to Decide If Baker's Pandemic Executive Orders Were Legally Appropriate

Donald Trump 43 mins ago

NH Reports No Coronavirus Cases Linked to Aug. 28 Trump Rally

“She has a high basketball IQ and a tremendous ability to teach the game as well as a strong passion for the game,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “She is going to be a great addition to our current coaching staff.”

Raman also graduated from the Boston College Law School in 2001.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff,” Raman said. “I can’t wait to get to Memphis and get started with Taylor, his staff and the team’s emerging core.”

This article tagged under:

NBAMITGrizzliesSonia Raman
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us