NBC10 Boston and 101.7 The Bull Present ‘One Night Only'

NBC10 Boston and 101.7 The Bull on iHeart Radio present “One Night Only” a country music concert to benefit Boston’s St. Jude Children’s Research.

The concert will air on NBC10 Boston and 101.7 The Bull on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. An encore presentation will air on NECN and on iHeart Media stations Kix 100.9 in Springfield and The Bull 95.3 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire at 8 p.m.

The concert is being hosted and produced by Colton Bradford, radio host of 101.7 The Bull and host of NBC10 Boston’s daily lifestyle show, “The Hub Today.”

“Committing to the life-saving work of St. Jude has been an honor,” Bradford said. “I am grateful to have the support of two powerhouse corporations – the Boston NBC Owned Stations and iHeart Media – along with dear friends around the nation whose voices will save lives and help St. Jude defeat childhood cancer for good.”

Artists performing include Kane Brown, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi, Jimmie Allen, Brett Eldredge, Lauren Alaina and special guest host, Chrissy Metz star of NBC’s "This Is Us."

During the broadcast, viewers can text the word ‘HOPE’ to the number 62-62-62. Follow the link from the text message and complete the online donation form to become a St. Jude Partner in Hope.