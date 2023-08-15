NBC10 Boston's Latoyia Edwards to receive 2023 ‘New Englander of the Year' award

NBC10 Boston/WBTS and NECN anchor Latoyia Edwards will be honored as a 2023 "New Englander of the Year" by The New England Council on Oct. 26, it was announced this week.

A New England native, Edwards joined NBC10 Boston and NECN in 2005. During her tenure as a health reporter and weekend, evening and now morning news anchor, she has told the most important stories and highlighted the critical issues facing New England. That service has included moderating political debates, field-anchored live news events, and securing exclusive one-on-one interviews.

“Latoyia’s love of and commitment to the greater Boston area runs deep,” said Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston. ”You see her on the news every morning, but what you don’t see is the community work she puts in when she is not anchoring the news. From emceeing historic events like 'The Embrace' dedication to talking to school kids about education and opportunity, Latoyia Edwards goes above and beyond to make life in and around Boston better for all of us.”

An Emmy Award-winner, Edwards has earned several accolades for her professional accomplishments and commitment to the community. In 2019, she was awarded an honorary degree from Endicott College, and was recently named one of Boston Magazine’s "Most Influential Bostonians." A Dorchester native and graduate of Emerson College, she volunteers with a number of local organizations, and regularly serves as emcee of charity events.

The New England Council, the nation’s oldest regional business association, will honor a total of four respected leaders as ‘New Englanders of the Year’ at its 2023 Annual Celebration on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport.

The 2023 honorees are:

Latoyia Edwards, anchor, NBC10 Boston and NECN

anchor, NBC10 Boston and NECN Dr. Jim O’Connell , president, Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program

, president, Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program Pamela D.A. Reeve , chair of the board, American Tower Corporation

, chair of the board, American Tower Corporation The Honorable Martin J. Walsh, executive director, NHL Players Association

More about the honorees:

The 2023 annual celebration co-chairs are Cain Hayes, president & CEO of Point32Health, and Katherine Craven, chief administrative and financial officer, Babson College.

“Each of our 2023 New Englanders of the Year have made valuable contributions to the economic wellbeing and quality of life in this region we all call home,” said New England Council President & CEO James T. Brett. “We are grateful to each of them for their tireless work in our communities, and proud to call them New Englanders.”

The New England Council’s Board of Directors selected this year’s honorees based on their commitment to the community, distinguished careers and countless contributions to the region and the nation. The "New Englander of the Year" awards are presented each year by The New England Council. First presented in 1964, over the years the award has been presented to members of Congress, Cabinet Secretaries, CEOs of some of the region’s most well-known and respected organizations, and a variety of other cultural and philanthropic leaders.