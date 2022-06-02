NBC10 Boston Hires New Anchor Cory Smith, Meteorologist Tevin Wooten

NBC10 Boston announced Thursday that Cory Smith has been named evening co-anchor and investigative reporter for NBC10 Boston News, and Tevin Wooten joins the team as weekday meteorologist.

“These two gentlemen exemplify the journalistic integrity every newsroom strives for," said Kirsten Wolff, vice president of news for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. “Cory’s exposure to delivering national news across multiple NBC-owned markets gives him a solid, credible quality Boston viewers expect, while Tevin’s talent for storytelling resonates beyond the forecast. I am thrilled to welcome both Cory and Tevin into the NBC10 Boston family.”

Smith comes to Boston from WRC News 4, the NBC-owned station in Washington, D.C. He begins new role inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center in Needham on Monday, June 6, where he will first spend some time transitioning to the market. Thereafter, Smith will co-anchor the 5 and 7 p.m. weekday evening news alongside NBC10 Boston Anchor, JC Monahan.

In addition to his anchor role, Smith will contribute to NBC10 Boston investigations as an investigative reporter for the stations specials unit.

Smith has previously worked at NBC-owned stations in Dallas (KXAS) and San Antonio (KSAT) before joining WRC in 2018.

NBC10 Boston has also hired certified broadcast Meteorologist Tevin Wooten to the weekday weather team led by Chief Meteorologist, Matt Noyes. He will be seen on-air weekdays at 4 and 7 p.m. beginning Wednesday, June 8. NBC10 Boston’s Meteorologist Pete Bouchard remains on-air for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m.

In addition to his daily forecasting responsibilities, Wooten will also be seen in the NBC10 Boston Weather Warrior -- the weather center on wheels – and the one-of-a-kind doppler radar truck, the Storm Ranger, where he will be able to give live views and exclusive real-time updates during extreme weather.

Wooten has been an on-camera meteorologist for The Weather Channel television network since 2018.

He holds degrees in both broadcast journalism and meteorology from Florida State University.