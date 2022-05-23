Local

Murrow Awards

NBC10 Boston Honored With 4 Regional Murrow Awards

The awards included Overall Excellence, Digital, Podcast and Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

By Staff Reports

RTDNA

NBC10 Boston won a total of four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the award for "Overall Excellence." The awards were announced by the Radio Television Digital News Association Monday. The awards recognize the best electronic journalism produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world.

Regional award winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration. The national Edward R. Murrow awards will be announced on Oct. 10, 2022.

NBC10 Boston won the wollowing awards:

For a complete and detailed list of all the 2022 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners, visit the RTDNA website here.

