NBC10 Boston/NECN to Exclusively Air Live Coverage of South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

NBC10 Boston and NECN are set to broadcast the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade on Sunday, March 19 starting at 12:45 p.m.

Join NBC10 Boston’s Colton Bradford, Priscilla Casper, Carla Rojo, and Derek Zagami as they bring you the sights and sounds of one of Boston’s oldest celebrations.

The parade will air live on NBC10 Boston’s streaming platforms (Peacock, Roku, Samsung, Xumo), and on NECN. This bilingual broadcast will also stream on Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra’s streaming platform, Telemundo Noreste.

How to watch the parade:

You can stream the parade on Roku 140, Samsung 1035 and on Peacock and Xumo. Just look for NBC Boston News under the "Live TV" or "channels" options. You’ll find Telemundo Noreste on Roku 903. You can also watch the parade live on NECN, online at NECN.com or in the NECN app