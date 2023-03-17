Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

NBC10 Boston/NECN to Exclusively Air Live Coverage of South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

Parade coverage starts at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 19

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston and NECN are set to broadcast the South Boston St. Patrick’s Day/Evacuation Day Parade on Sunday, March 19 starting at 12:45 p.m.

Join NBC10 Boston’s Colton Bradford, Priscilla Casper, Carla Rojo, and Derek Zagami as they bring you the sights and sounds of one of Boston’s oldest celebrations.

The parade will air live on NBC10 Boston’s streaming platforms (Peacock, Roku, Samsung, Xumo), and on NECN. This bilingual broadcast will also stream on Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra’s streaming platform, Telemundo Noreste.

How to watch the parade:

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

You can stream the parade on Roku 140, Samsung 1035 and on Peacock and Xumo. Just look for NBC Boston News under the "Live TV" or "channels" options. You’ll find Telemundo Noreste on Roku 903. You can also watch the parade live on NECN, online at NECN.com or in the NECN app

More on St. Patrick's Day in Boston

St. Patrick's Day 4 hours ago

Here's How This Legendary Irish Pub in the South End Is Celebrating St. Patrick's Day

forecast 5 hours ago

Southie Parade Forecast: Chilly Air to Move in Over New England

St. Patrick's Day Parade Mar 15

2023 South Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade: How to Watch, What to Know

This article tagged under:

BostonSt. Patrick's Day
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us