NBC10 Boston News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

Today, we launched NBC10 Boston News on Roku's Live TV platform.

On this new Roku channel, you'll find the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts and live special events from around the Greater Boston region.

The 24/7 channel also includes original digital series produced by the NBC10 Boston team, award-winning investigative reports and so much more.

How To Watch NBC10 Boston News:

• Turn on your Roku device

• Use one of the following access points:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

• Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR

• Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 133 and select Live TV

On The Roku Channel, you'll find channels from the NBC stations in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas Fort Worth, Washington, D.C., Hartford (CT), Bay Area, San Diego, South Florida and LX News in the channel guide.