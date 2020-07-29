Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
clear the shelters

NBC10 Boston Presents Clear the Shelters ‘Adopt & Donate' Campaign This August

Visit cleartheshelters.com to find out how you can adopt a pet virtually or donate online to help a shelter near you

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will present their popular Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign this August. 

To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year’s initiative will run from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues. This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN present their popular pet adoption campaign to area communities. 

Dozens of Amazing Images From Clear the Shelters Day in New England

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 18 mins ago

Clear Wednesday Ahead of Humid Thursday With Scattered Showers for Some

coronavirus 22 mins ago

10 RI Restaurants, Bars Cited for COVID-19 Violations

Since 2015, more than 30,000 local pets have found new homes through NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN’s Clear The Shelters campaign. Nationally, more than 410,000 pets have been adopted through NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign.

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Users can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelters’ websites, and ask questions directly to shelters.  

Individuals who are interested in donating to a shelter/rescue, please visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org.  Also, 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets along with a link to contact them.

For more information about the stations’ month long pet adoption drive, visit NBC10Boston.com/ClearTheShelters or NECN.com/ClearTheShelters.

You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.

This article tagged under:

clear the sheltersNECN24PetWatchGreaterGood.orgWeRescue
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us