NBC10 Boston Presents Clear the Shelters ‘Adopt & Donate' Campaign This August

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will present their popular Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign this August.

To help individuals and communities continue to practice safe social distancing measures, this year’s initiative will run from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31, feature virtual pet adoptions and make it easy for people to donate online to participating shelters/rescues. This is the sixth consecutive year that NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN present their popular pet adoption campaign to area communities.

Since 2015, more than 30,000 local pets have found new homes through NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN’s Clear The Shelters campaign. Nationally, more than 410,000 pets have been adopted through NBC and Telemundo owned stations’ Clear The Shelters pet adoption campaign.

This year’s Clear The Shelters’ “Adopt & Donate” campaign features returning partners WeRescue and GreaterGood.org, and new partner 24PetWatch. Users can use the WeRescue iOS app to locate adoptable pets near their zip code, submit their pet adoption applications through shelters’ websites, and ask questions directly to shelters.

Individuals who are interested in donating to a shelter/rescue, please visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear The Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Also, 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/cleartheshelter, a free website providing a full list of participating shelters and their adoptable pets along with a link to contact them.

For more information about the stations’ month long pet adoption drive, visit NBC10Boston.com/ClearTheShelters or NECN.com/ClearTheShelters.

You can also follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.