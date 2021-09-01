NBC10 Boston Responds Helps NH Man Get Money Back After Hertz Rental Car Woes

When George Allen of Nashua, New Hampshire, went to pick up a rental vehicle in May, things didn’t go as planned. He didn’t get the vehicle he wanted or the price he expected.

“The contract that they gave me specified a certain vehicle and they didn’t have it so they couldn’t honor my contract and insisted on renting me a vehicle only under a new contract which was a higher price and they wouldn’t match the price,” he said.

Allen needed a specific vehicle suitable for use on the Uber platform, because he’s an Uber driver, he said.

“They offered to rent me an alternative one that didn’t quite meet my needs,” Allen said.

According to Allen, he needed the transportation, so he took the car that was available and tried to resolve the issue with Hertz afterwards.

“Mostly, I got little response or the run around,” he said. “'Well, I’ll refer it to my manager' or 'we’ll take it under consideration,' and I wasn’t getting anywhere but once [NBC10 Boston] contacted a person at the right level, then things started happening.”

NBC10 Boston Responds reached out to Hertz and they issued him a refund of $149.25.

The company tells NBC10 Boston, “We have apologized to Mr. Allen and have adjusted the rate to reflect his original reservation amount due to the location not having the Uber rental that he had reserved.”

“I’m so happy to put this behind me, it was really great of you guys to help us out,” Allen said. “I hear your commercial all the time and now I’m a believer, thank you.”

