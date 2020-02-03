NBC10 Boston Responds: Watch Where You Walk in Boston

Boston's Back Bay neighborhood is charming and historic, yet it was something of an obstacle course for Linda Selzer.

In late March, she says she got off the Copley MBTA stop at the corner of Boylston street, crossed over Dartmouth Street and suddenly tripped, landing face first on the brick sidewalk.

"The next thing I knew, I was flat on my face, with blood coming out of my nose, coming out of everywhere," said Selzer. "I'm a little hazy on what happened, but when I came back the next day to look, I think I must have fallen and my shoe got stuck on a brick."

At the time, Selzer filed a complaint with the City of Boston on Boston 311 — a website where residents can report non-emergency issues. But when we met up with her 10 days after she made that complaint, she was still waiting on the repairs. NBC10 Boston Responds then reached out to Mayor Marty Walsh's office, and a week later, Selzer told us it was finally fixed.

But that didn't help with her medical expenses. After the fall, Selzer says she spent hours in the emergency room, being treated for facial injuries. In October, Linda asked for our help again, after the City of Boston denied her claim for medical reimbursement, stating that the area where she fell is owned by Verizon and therefore under its jurisdiction.

Responds reached out to Verizon on Selzer's behalf, and Verizon said they came to a resolution with her.

Selzer said that they sent her a check for $5,000 to cover her medical expenses, and that she's glad this situation is finally over.

"I am sure I wouldn't have come this far without NBC10 Boston's help," she said.