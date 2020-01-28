NBC10 Boston, Telemundo and NECN to Multicast 1 Hour Long Live U.S. Democratic Senate Debate

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN in partnership with The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Worcester, MA, will host the third U.S. Senate democratic debate with Sen. Ed Markey and challenger, U.S. Representative Joe Kennedy on Monday, May 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN will all broadcast the primary debate live, stream it on NBC10Boston.com, TelemundoBoston.com and NECN.com, and offer real-time Spanish translation on Telemundo Boston as these political rivals race for the senate seat.

"Our reach throughout New England benefits voters," said Ben Dobson, Vice President of News for NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. "With our three stations, 92% of the community are able to watch from a TV, mobile phone, or tablet. There is high interest in this particular race’s outcome and we are well positioned to deliver."

This debate will be the third out of four scheduled primary debates between Kennedy and Markey in 2020. The popular politicians are expected to answer questions regarding renewable energy, jobs and employment, and will address issues important to citizens residing in Worcester, the Commonwealth and beyond.

The debate will be held at the Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, located at 2 Southbridge St. Worcester, Massachusetts.