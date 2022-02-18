NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN Accepting Project Innovation Grant Applications

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation’s Project Innovation grant challenge returns to Boston/New England community for a fifth consecutive year as grant applications are now open.

Eligible local nonprofits whose programs are helping to resolve everyday community issues in any of the following four grant categories are encouraged to submit a grant application online at nbcuprojectinnovation.com or nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

The grant categories include:

Community Engagement: Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities. Culture of Inclusion: Programs that encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities. Next Generation Storytellers: Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in news, entertainment, sports and the arts. Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/ STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Since 2018, NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, NECN and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation have presented a total of $990,000 in Project Innovation grants to 16 nonprofits in the Boston/New England community that are solving everyday problems in our communities through their one-of-a-kind programs.

This year, the stations and the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation will award a total of $315,000 to a maximum of 12 community organizations in each of the participating markets. Across all participating markets, a total of $3.475 million will be presented to eligible nonprofits.

Grant winners will be announced in summer 2022.

“Each of our outstanding grant recipients have enriched our community,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager of the NBC and Telemundo Boston Owned Properties & Regional Sports Networks. "We are excited to recognize even more Project Innovation organizations and aid them in their pursuit of progress and innovation.”

Project Innovation 2022 grants will be presented to eligible nonprofits in 11 participating markets including New York (WNBC, WNJU), Southern California (KNBC, KVEA), Chicago (WMAQ, WSNS), Philadelphia (WCAU, WWSI), Dallas-Fort Worth (KXAS, KXTX), Boston (WBTS, WNEU, NECN), Hartford, CT (WVIT, WRDM), Washington, D.C. (WRC-TV, WZDC), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (WTVJ, WSCV), San Francisco Bay Area (KNTV, KSTS), and San Diego (KNSD, KUAN).

Access program rules and eligibility at nbcuprojectinnovation.com. To access the information in Spanish, including the grant application and the program’s rules and eligibility requirements, visit nbcuproyectoinnovacion.com.

For more information about the Project Innovation grant challenge program, including a list of past winners from the local area, visit NBC10Boston.com/ProjectInnovation. Follow on social at @NBCUFoundation and #ProjectInnovation.