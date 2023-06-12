NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra and NBC Sports Boston win 18 Emmys

NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra and NBC Sports Boston today announced that they are collectively the proud winners of 18 regional Emmy Awards, presented this past weekend by NATAS New England, a division of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

NBC10 Boston is proud to be the recipient of two Emmys for its work in DIVERSITY EQUITY AND INCLUSION.

“We work closely with our communities, listening to what is important to them, and reporting on the stories that impact their lives” says Chris Wayland, President and GM of the Boston stations of NBC and Telemundo. “To be recognized for our DEI work will simply fuel us to continue covering these important stories and giving everyone a voice.”

During the Boston / New England 46th Annual Emmy Awards held at the Boston Marriott Copley, NBC10 Boston’s INVESTIGATORS were recognized several times. Their diligence and ability to dig for the truth and demand answers have led to a track record of true change in the Commonwealth.

NBC10 Boston also came home with a TEAM COVERAGE win for its FIRST ALERT BIZZARD coverage. The First Alert Weather team is the most accurate in Boston, certified by WeatheRate, and the team is committed to providing extensive weather coverage to keep our audience prepared and safe in severe storms.

Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra had a big night winning five Emmys including one for the RESPONDE consumer unit, who answers every viewer call and email to assist with consumer problems. The Telemundo team continuously delivers content that resonates with Spanish-speaking communities.

When it comes to live sports, no one does it better than NBC Sports Boston, home of the Boston Celtics. The best sports team in the business earned an EMMY in LIVE SPORTING EVENT COVERAGE for Celtics game coverage.

And that is just the start.

THE COMPLETE WINNERS LIST:

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION: NBC10 Boston

Story: A Seat at the Table Latoyia Edwards, Anchor, Mimi Segel - Producer, Erica Jorgensen -Executive Producer, Matt Amaral- Director

DIVERSITY/EQUITY/INCLUSION: NBC10 Boston

Highlighting Social Injustice and Prompting Change The NBC10 Investigators: Ryan Kath- Investigative Reporter, James O'Halloran- Photographer

TEAM COVERAGE: NBC10 Boston

First Alert Blizzard Coverage: Matt Noyes - Chief Meteorologist, Pamela Gardner – Meteorologist, Tania Leal – Meteorologist, Eli Rosenberg – Reporter, Kirsten Glavin – Reporter, Alysha Palumbo – Reporter, Sean Colahan -Videographer, Raul Martinez - Anchor , Erika Lancaster - Executive Producer, Lou DiGiusto - Director , Alyssa Jewell - Producer , Spencer Kosior- Content Producer

INVESTIGATIVE: NBC10 Boston

To Catch A Contractor: Ryan Kath-Investigative Reporter, James O'Halloran, Videographer-, Lauren Kleciak- Editor, Shira Stoll,-Videographer/ Editor, Aaron Strader- Videographer

REPORTER-INVESTIGATIVE:NBC10 Boston

Ryan Kath- Investigative Reporter

CRIME/JUSTICE NEWS: NBC10 Boston

Lady of the Dunes: Kathy Curran- Investigative Reporter, James O'Halloran- Videographer, Erica Jorgensen -Executive Producer. Mike Gearin -Drone Videographer

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT: NBC10 Boston

Off Track: Erica Jorgensen - Executive Producer, Brittney Figueira - Producer, Cory Smith – Anchor, Jeff Saperstone – Reporter, Lauren Kleciak - Editor, Ryan Kath - Investigative Reporter, James O'Halloran – Videographer, Jason Solowski -Producer

POLITICS/GOVERNMENT NEWS: NBC10 Boston

Small Town Secrets: Ryan Kath - Investigative Reporter, James O'Halloran – Videographer, Shira Stoll - Videographer/Editor, Jason Solowski – Producer, Aaron Strader – Videographer, Mike Gearin - Drone Videographer

INFORMATIONAL/INSTRUCTIONAL: Telemundo New England

Responde El Especial: Betsy Badell- Host, Laura Cardona - Executive Producer, Alejandra Zimmermann -Producer, Grace Gómez – Host, Jarryd Guinard – Director, Azalea Roesler - Anchor/Reporter, Miryam Masihy – Journalist, ,Zugey Lamela - Reporter

SOCIETAL CONCERNS-LONG FORM CONTENT: Telemundo New Englund

Rhode Island Mayoral Candidate Forum: Laura Cardona - Executive Producer, Carmen Martínez - Reporter, Diego Restrepo - Producer, Grace Gómez- Host, Jarryd Guinard - Director - Miguel Garcia – Producer

LIVE SPORTING EVENT/GAME: NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics Basketball: Paul Lucey - Executive Producer, Jeff Grice - Senior Editor, Jim Edmonds -Director, Mike Gorman -Talent , Brian Scalabrine -Analyst. Abigail Chin -Reporter, Barry Alley - Chief Photographer

GRAPHIC ARTS-COMPOSITING: NBC Sports Boston

CELTICS BROADCAST PLAYER INTERSTITIAL ANIMATIONS: Charis Dalessio - Art Director, Christine Vell - Motion Designer, Jason Brown – Editor, Adam Snow - Graphic Designer, Ava Huggins - Motion Designer, TJ Powers- Creative Director

EDITOR LONG FORM CONTENT: NBC 10 Boston

Boston Ballet Citydance: JR Black, Editor

REPORTER-DAILY NEWS: Telemundo New England

Paulo Alvarado – Reporter

PROGRAM-HOST/MODERATOR/CORRESPONDENT: Telemundo New England

Carmen Martinez - Host/Correspondent

PHOTOGRAPHER SHORT FORM CONTENT: NBC10 Boston

Belles of the Brawl: Barry Littlefield- Photographer/Editor

HUMAN INTEREST NEWS: NBC10 Boston

THE ONE LAST WAVE PROJECT: Hannah Donnelly - Producer/Correspondent, Barry Littlefield - Photographer/Editor

INTERVIEW/DISCUSSION: Telemundo New England

Enfoque Nueva Inglaterra: Sammy Montalvo – Producer, José A. Rivera Adrovet, Anchor

And, congratulations to our multimedia producer Tyler Roman who won an Emmy in the CHILDREN/YOUTH (12 AND UNDER) category while he was with NBC Connecticut. We’re lucky to have him as part of the NBC Boston family now.