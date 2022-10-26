One-Stop Shop: NBC10 Boston's Midterm Election Guide

Election Day is just around the corner and you should be informed as you make decisions about all the major races that are taking place in your state.

In Massachusetts and New Hampshire, voters will choose who will run the states in contested governor's races, decide who will represent them in Washington, and also address other down-ballot races that could make a splash. They will also take a look at state laws.

Here are all the details on what voters will see on their ballots.

Massachusetts Ballot Questions

Massachusetts voters will decide directly on four key issues in the Nov. 8 election, including a tax on income over $1 million, regulation of dental insurance, an expansion of alcohol license availability and whether to keep or repeal a new law allowing driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants.

There will be four questions on the ballot on Nov. 8: whether to add an additional tax on income over $1 million, a change to the dental insurance regulation, expanding accessibility of alcohol licenses and whether to make undocumented immigrants eligible to obtain driver's licenses.

For a detailed explanation of what each of the ballot questions addresses, check out our full guide:

Massachusetts General Election

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state representative, debated their qualifications to be Massachusetts' next governor Wednesday.

The year 2022 could be a political watershed for Massachusetts women, who won five of six statewide primary contests. Attorney General Maura Healey is heavily favored over her Republican opponent Geoff Diehl, which would flip the Republican-held governor’s office and make her the state’s first woman and first openly gay candidate elected chief executive. Andrea Campbell, the former Boston city councilor hoping to succeed Healey as attorney general, would be the first Black woman to hold that post.

For more details on Massachusetts races, here is a full guide to the election:

New Hampshire General Election

New Hampshire will have races for Governor, Senate and First Congressional District this November.

See all the details about each of the candidates and each race here:

If you want an even more in-depth look at our local elections, NBC10 Boston has been breaking down the biggest political news in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and beyond as it happens on our Countdown to Decision 2022 Podcast, with host Mary Markos, Political Reporter Alison King and Political Commentator Sue O'Connell.

Listen below or subscribe and listen - available now on Apple Podcasts/iTunes, Art19, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts and Stitcher.