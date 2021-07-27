NBCU Local Boston Stations Launch Original, Multiplatform Programming

NBC10 Boston/WBTS, Telemundo Boston/WNEU, NBC Sports Boston and NECN launched original content for bi-lingual and multi-cultural viewers beginning this past Monday, July 26, across digital, broadcast, and streaming platforms.

New programming includes NBC10 Boston’s Restaurants Remade, a streaming series about New England restaurants’ re-imagining their business models to adapt to challenges brought on by the pandemic, NBC10 Boston’s all new live and local lifestyle show The Hub Today, and Telemundo Boston’s fundraising special Milagros para Ninos (Miracles for Kids) for station partner Boston Children’s Hospital.

“NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN have the unmatched ability to reach local English and Spanish-language news audiences and sports fans across the Greater Boston area and across New England,” said Maggie Baxter, vice president of programming for NBCU Local Boston. “Our new shows tell the unique stories of our communities and we’re excited to share their stories across more than 20 platforms.”

Programming details:

NBC10 Boston

New: Monday, July 26, WBTS/NBC10 Boston presents Restaurants Remade, a five-part original series that explores the resiliency of New England restaurants at re-inventing their business models and adapting to the ‘new normal’ during the pandemic. Restaurants Remade is produced exclusively for streaming audiences and is now available across multiple platforms including: Roku and Apple TV as well as NBC10Boston.com, the NBC10 Boston app and on the station’s social sites including Twitter, Facebook YouTube and Instagram.

Also on Monday, July 26, WBTS/NBC10 Boston’s original lifestyle show, The Hub Today, broadcast LIVE with a new format produced and directed from inside the NBCUniversal Boston Media Center. The half-hour program showcases all of the people and places that help everyone across our communities create their best New England life. The Hub Today airs Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. on NBC10 Boston.

On Her Mark, which highlights and celebrates women athletes breaking barriers and changing sport, on and off the field is another original repeating segment. Producer and correspondent Hannah Donnelly speaks with women in and around sports about their paths and hurdles to success and their hopes for the future of women in sports.

On Her Mark will feature special Tokyo Olympic coverage including interviews with Jordan Chiles (Gymnast mentored by Simone Biles), April Ross (the most veteran female beach volleyball player competing in the Tokyo Olympics, Sakura Kokumai (Karate), Kyra Condie (Sport Climbing), Mariah Duran (#3 world-ranked street skater) and Noelle Lambert (Paralympic runner)

Audiences can watch On Her Mark during episodes of The Hub Today airing Monday-Friday at 11:30 a.m., and across all NBCU Local Boston platforms including: Roku and Apple TV, as well as on NBC10Boston.com, NECN.com, and on the station’s social sites including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. On Her Mark will also air on NBC Sports Boston Early Edition Monday-Friday at 6 p.m.

Current: Further NBCU Local Boston Olympic coverage and content of the Tokyo games including original program, The Olympic Zone airing Monday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., can be found here.

Continuing WBTS/NBC10 Boston original content and programming includes, Mom2Mom with host Maria Sansone, and The Chef’s Pantry with host Anna Rossi. From the basement to the attic both of the Hub Today franchises were born out of the pandemic filling a need to bring people together to share, inspire, and learn. Mom2Mom airs every Monday at 11:30 a.m. and The Chef’s Pantry every Friday at 11:30 a.m. on The Hub Today.

The Murrow Award-winning podcast, "Shark Tales," produced exclusively for NBC10Boston’s digital platforms, explores the world of sharks in New England with our partners at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. Shark Tales is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever viewers get their podcasts.

NBC Sports Boston

New: Local sports fans will soon be able to watch NBC Sports Boston’s New England Patriots training camp specials, along with a full week of shows dedicated to the Patriots 2021 season. NBC Sports Boston will also have the Boston Celtics Draft, Free Agency, and Summer League coverage over the next few weeks.

Current: On Monday, April 5, NBC Sports Boston also launched the original program Boston Sports Tonight with Michael Felger and Michael Holley. Felger and Holley lead Monday through Thursday editions of the one-hour weeknight sports talk and entertainment program, presented live at 10 p.m.

Telemundo Boston

New: WNEU will present a half-hour fundraising special for station partner Boston Children’s Hospital, Milagros para Niños. The program will premiere on Saturday, September 18 at 6:00 pm. The show will air in English on NBC10 Boston, Saturday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.; and re-air on NECN Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Current: Telemundo Boston currently produces Spanish language original community and lifestyle programs including; Acceso Total Nueva Inglaterra airingSaturdays at 6:00 p.m. and Enfoque airing Sunday’s at 6 p.m.

NECN

New: On Monday, July 12, NECN launched a full hour of LX Current, a news and current events program airing Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. In addition, LX Current is also seen nationally on NBCLX

Current: NECN viewers can watch Lux Life with Derek Zagami and RealiTEA with Derek Z streaming live on NECNand across multiple platforms including: Roku and Apple TV, as well as NBC10Boston.com and NECN.com, the NBC10 Boston app and on the station’s social sites. including Twitter, Facebook YouTube and Instagram.

According to Comscore, the shows that are currently produced by NBC 10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN had a combined reach of 25.7 million broadcast viewers across New England during 2Q ‘21, with an additional 25 million unique digital visitors in 2021.