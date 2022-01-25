Local

Near Miss: Man Escapes With Just a Scratch After Concrete Falls Off I-93 Overpass Onto SUV

The concrete left a large hole in Leonard Brown's windshield, but he wasn't seriously hurt

By Abbey Niezgoda

NBC10 Boston

A local man was fortunate to escape serious injury when a chunk of concrete fell off an Interstate 93 overpass in Somerville as he was driving under it, landing right on his SUV.

The concrete left a large hole in Leonard Brown's windshield, but the only injury he suffered was a scrape on his wrist.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said it was alerted to a report of concrete falling from the Exit 20 overpass and "immediately dispatched staff to inspect the structure."

The inspection is currently underway and there are no road closures at this time, a MassDOT spokeswoman told NBC10 Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

