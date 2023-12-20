Near-record numbers of holiday travelers expected this year

'Tis the season for holiday traveling.

AAA is estimating this year will be the second busiest holiday travel period on record since 2000. A look at the Flight Information Display system at Logan International Airport Wednesday revealed most flights arriving and departing on time with minimal delays just days before Christmas.

Over at the baggage claim, Danielle and Brian Verdi waited at the carousel anxiously looking out for their luggage.

“Our luggage went on an earlier flight so Delta Airlines messed up somehow, so hopefully we can find our other bag,” said Danielle Verdi.

The Verdis travel from Atlanta at this time every year to visit Danielle’s parents. They say the security lines at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport were over an hour long.

“Atlanta was busy because they don’t have enough security to do their TSA,” said Verdi.

AAA projects that over 7.5 million travelers will take to the skies this year, surpassing 2019’s record.

Fortunately, their travel woes were short-lived once they tracked down their luggage and started their holiday.

The couple joins the nearly 115 million Americans traveling this year for the holidays. AAA estimates the busiest days of the season are yet to come, starting on Saturday, December 23, Thursday, December 28, and Saturday, December 30.

More people are expected to fly this year than any other year, with nearly 7.5 million Americans hopping on flights, and another 104 million Americans hitting the road to drive to their destinations.

“Just shy of the 2019 record in terms of road travel but the airlines, they’re gonna be busy,” said AAA spokesperson, Mark Schieldrop.

Schieldrop recommends holiday travelers "pack their patience" when hitting the road and the airports. For flights, he advises people to arrive at the airport early, and monitor their flights ahead of time to check for cancellations and delays.